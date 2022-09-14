Ban imposed on aerial firing, fireworks

District Administration Swat had imposed section 144 on aerial firing and fireworks within limits of the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :District Administration Swat had imposed section 144 on aerial firing and fireworks within limits of the district.

According to an official statement issued here on Wednesday, incidents of aerial firing and fireworks have been increasing and decision to this effect has been taken to protect lives and ensure peace.

The ban has been imposed for a period of 60 days and if anyone found guilty of flouting the order would be dealt accordance with law.