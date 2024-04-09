Ban Imposed On Aerial Firing, One Wheeling On Eid In Dera
Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2024 | 03:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The district administration has imposed a ban on aerial firing and one wheeling of motorcycles by enforcing Section 144 across the district for ensuring peaceful celebration of Eid Ul Fitr.
According to the district administration, the order has also imposed a ban on Sheesha cafes, use of sound systems and displaying or brand shining of arms.
It says that the section had been imposed in view of prevailing law and order situation to ensure a secure environment for citizens enabling them to celebrate the religious festival of Eid ul Fitr in a peaceful manner.
It said legal action would be taken against those people if found violating the order.
