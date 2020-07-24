Ban imposed on aerial firing, one wheeling, use of crackers for Eid

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The district administration has imposed ban on aerial firing and one wheeling by the motor bikers to avoid any untoward incident during Eid ul Azha.

The deputy commissioner in its order says that Eid ul Azha is approaching and one wheeling, over-speeding, aerial firing, possession or display of weapons, demonstration of crackers by children in the district may lead to any untoward incident.

Thus it is imperative to impose complete ban on all these acts to ensure peace during Eid ul Azha. The ban will remain enforced for 20 days (July 25 to August 13) in the public interest.

It said that strict action would be taken against violators.