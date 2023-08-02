Ban imposed on aerial firing, quad copter flying near air PAF bases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department Government Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under section 144 has imposed a ban on aerial firing, quad copter flying in areas adjacent to PAF Base Peshawar and PAF Camp Badber.

Ban has also been imposed on pigeon flying, kite flying and the use of high beams laser lights at any shop or advertisements site to ensure the safe landing of planes on PAF Base Peshawar and PAF Camp Badber Ban has been imposed for a period of six months and violators would be prosecuted under section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code said an official statement issued here Wednesday.