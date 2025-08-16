Ban Imposed On Bathing In Streams, Dams
Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2025 | 06:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) District Administration here Saturday imposed a ban on bathing in rivers, streams and dams to protect public life and property.
The ban has been imposed on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Rahimullah Mehsud.
Meanwhile, Additional Assistant Commissioner-I visited Tanda Dam and Toi Hafizabad and strictly instructed the citizens to protect their families and avoid going near streams and nullhas during current flood season.
