PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar under section 144 has imposed ban on display of weapons and pillion riding within the limits of district.

Anyone found violating the order would be proceeded against under section 188. The order should come into force hence forthwith for 30-days unless modified or withdrawn, said a official statement issued here Tuesday.