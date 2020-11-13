UrduPoint.com
Ban Imposed On Burning Of Crops Remains, Stubbles

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 07:49 PM

Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shahzad Mirza Friday imposed Section 144 CrPC, banning burning of crops remains and stubbles

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shahzad Mirza Friday imposed Section 144 CrPC, banning burning of crops remains and stubbles.

He directed the assistant commissioners of Hafizabad and Pindi Bhattian to take prompt action against farmers who would be found violating the ban.

According to a handout, the ACs got registered cases against 140 growers for violating the orders.

Meanwhile, four brick-kilns were sealed by the Environment Department Department Hafizabad on the charge of violating instructions of the department to prevent smog.

According to Naseem Ahmad, Assistant Director Environment, brick-kilns in the province had been closed from Nov 7 to prevent smog, but during checking 31 brick-kilns were found functioning on the modern technology (zig-zag) while four were still running in violation of the government directive. He directed the owners of brick-kilns to convert their kilns to zig-zag technology.

