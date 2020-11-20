UrduPoint.com
Ban Imposed On Ceremonies Inside Marriage Halls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 05:02 PM

The Punjab government has imposed a ban on gatherings inside the marriage halls for protection of citizens from coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has imposed a ban on gatherings inside the marriage halls for protection of citizens from coronavirus.

According to a spokesperson, Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Friday imposed a ban under the Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Ordinance 2020) which would remain in place till January 31, 2021.

Marriage ceremonies and other events could be held at open places with not more than 300 persons in the gathering.

He said that the participants would ensure implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and face-mask would be mandatory at the public places.

The P&SHD has urged citizens to cooperate in the campaign against COVID-19 as the second wave of the pandemic could be more damaging than the first one.

