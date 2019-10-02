UrduPoint.com
Ban Imposed On Collection Of Charity, Alms In Karak

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 27 seconds ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 09:56 PM

The Deputy Commissioner Karak Wednesday imposed ban on fund raising, collection of charity of all kinds under section 144

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Karak Wednesday imposed ban on fund raising, collection of charity of all kinds under section 144.

According to a notification issued here on Wednesday, all such social, political welfare and religious activities seeking or involving any such fund raising collection of charities, donations, alms, contributions, financial assistance would be banned.

This ban would also extend to pamphlet distribution, display of posters, signs, banners and propagation of such fund raising or collection of charities, donations, alms, contribution, financial assistance in cash as well as kind.

This ban would also extend to pamphleteering, display of posters, signs, banners and propagation of such fund raising or collection of charities through other means, written or oral including but not limited to electronic means as well as use of social media.

This order would take effect immediately and remain in force for a period of two months unless withdrawn or modified earlier.

