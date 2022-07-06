Ban imposed on collection of hides by proscribed organizations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The deputy commissioner Kohat under section 144 has imposed a ban on collection of hides of sacrificial animals by proscribed organizations.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the district administration also imposed ban on setting up of cattle markets within limits of the district, brandishing of arms and sale of firecrackers.

It further said that swimming and bathing in dams, lakes and deep water was also prohibited. The ban has been imposed for a period of thirty years and violators would be dealt with strictly and indiscriminately.