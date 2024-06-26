Ban Imposed On Cutting "Phalai" & "Kaho" Trees In Khushab
Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has imposed an immediate ban on the cutting of "Phalai" and "Kaho" trees
in Khushab district, citing rapidly increasing demand for tobacco as the reason behind the swift cutting of these trees.
The rapid cutting of trees posed severe threats to the ecological system of the Soon Valley.
Large-scale tree cutting in mountainous areas has increased the risk of flash floods. The ban will apply
to cutting of Phalai and Kaho trees in Khushab district and to transport out of the district.
According to a notification issued by the Punjab Home Department, the ban will be effective for 15 days.
The Punjab government has decided to protect the natural environment, local population and wildlife. Deputy Commissioner Khushab had recommended the imposition of Section 144.
