Ban imposed on display of arms, aerial firing on the eve of New Year in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Rajput has imposed a complete ban for two days on the carrying/ display of arms, aerial firing. and use of fireworks in the jurisdiction of the Karachi division under Section 144 Cr.PC to safeguard of precious lives of the citizens on the eve of New Year (Dec 31 and Jan 01).

According to notification issued here the other day, the Commissioner while exercising powers conferred under section 144 (6) Cr.PC delegated by the Home department, the Commissioner has imposed a ban on above mentioned activities for two days i-e 31st December 2023 and January 01, 2024, with immediate effect.

All Station House officers of concerned Police stations have been authorized to register the complaints under Section 188 PPC in writing for the violation of Section 144 Cr.PC, notification stated.