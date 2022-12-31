UrduPoint.com

Ban Imposed On Display Of Arms, Tinted Glass Vehicles At Bannu

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Ban imposed on display of arms, tinted glass vehicles at Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :District Administration Bannu under section 144 on Saturday imposed a ban on the display of arms within limits of the district in wake of anti-polio campaign.

Ban has also been imposed on the use of tinted glass vehicles, pillion riding and gathering of five or more persons as part of enhancing security measures during the anti-polio drive.

The ban has been imposed till January 8, 2023 and violators would be dealt with accordingly, said an official statement issued here on Saturday.

