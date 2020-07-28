Ban imposed on disposing offals at undesignated places

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, under section 144, has imposed a ban on disposing of offals and remaining of sacrificial animals at undesignated places in limits of District Peshawar.

Anyone found violating the order shall be dealt under section 188. The order shall come into force hence forthwith for three days of Eidul-Azha, said a notification issued here on Tuesday.