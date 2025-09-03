Ban Imposed On Double Riding In Hyderabad And Dadu On 11th, 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2025 | 09:54 PM
The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad has imposed Section 144 during the days of 11th and 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, banning motorcycle double riding in districts Hyderabad and Dadu
According to a handout issued on Wednesday, the decision has been taken to ensure the safety and security of public lives and property.
However, women, children under 12 years of age, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, journalists, law enforcement personnel and employees of essential services will remain exempted from the restriction.
The concerned police stations have been authorized to take action in case of violation of the ban.
