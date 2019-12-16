UrduPoint.com
Ban Imposed On Dumping Waste, Debris On Roads

Mon 16th December 2019 | 07:24 PM

Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen Monday imposed a ban on dumping of waste, debris and animal refuse on roads, streets and in sewerage lines under Section 144 CrPC and warned people of strict action in case of violation

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen Monday imposed a ban on dumping of waste, debris and animal refuse on roads, streets and in sewerage lines under Section 144 CrPC and warned people of strict action in case of violation.

The ban was imposed on the orders of Punjab Home Department and people had been asked to remove waste, debris, and animal refuse from public places or else be ready to face action that may include registration of cases against them.

The DC said a crackdown would soon be launched on the violators.

