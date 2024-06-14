Ban Imposed On Electronic Cigarettes, Vape And Nicotine Punches
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2024 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The district administration imposed Section 144 against using electronic cigarettes, vape and nicotine punches, said a press note issued here on Friday.
The pouches of E-Cigarettes, Vapes and Nicotine spread respiratory diseases.
Selling e-cigarettes, vapes and nicotine pouches near hospitals and educational institutions will be completely banned, an official of the district administration told.
He told the sale of these items to youths under the age of 21 will also be prohibited and the advertisement of placards in public places and on vehicles will also be banned. Legal action will be taken against violators, the official added.
Recent Stories
Sindh budget for financial year 2024-25 to be presented today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today
Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC
Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Faisalabad Police security plan for Eid-ul-Azha6 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt Launches Groundbreaking Floating Solar Power Project6 minutes ago
-
NHMP cracks down on overloading, overcharging during Eid-ul-Azha6 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt launches groundbreaking Floating Solar Power Project6 minutes ago
-
Sindh budget for financial year 2024-25 to be presented today12 minutes ago
-
265 cases of petty offense resolved in jails ahead of Eid ul Azha16 minutes ago
-
DC for safeguarding rights of labor16 minutes ago
-
DC asks officers to timely complete schemes under CM initiative16 minutes ago
-
Ban on electronic cigarettes, vape, nicotine ponches16 minutes ago
-
Sikh pilgrims reach Lahore from Kartarpur16 minutes ago
-
CB holds awareness walk for timely disposal of animals waste on Eid26 minutes ago
-
DC holds meeting on monsoon preparedness in DI Khan26 minutes ago