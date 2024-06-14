Ban imposed on electronic cigarettes, vape and nicotine punches

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The district administration imposed Section 144 against using electronic cigarettes, vape and nicotine punches, said a press note issued here on Friday.

The pouches of E-Cigarettes, Vapes and Nicotine spread respiratory diseases.

Selling e-cigarettes, vapes and nicotine pouches near hospitals and educational institutions will be completely banned, an official of the district administration told.

He told the sale of these items to youths under the age of 21 will also be prohibited and the advertisement of placards in public places and on vehicles will also be banned. Legal action will be taken against violators, the official added.