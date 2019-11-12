UrduPoint.com
Ban Imposed On Entry Of Beggars In Gilgit

Tue 12th November 2019

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration here Tuesday imposed ban on entry of non-native beggars in the jurisdiction of the district.

According to a statement issued from DC Office, a large numbers of non-native but professional beggars were residing in the district due to huge influx of tourists in GB.

The district administration has decided to discourage this practice as it was tarnishing the image of the area besides posing security risks.

The DC Gilgit has directed security force to remain vigilant on all entry points and ensure and stop non-native beggars from entering into district, statement concluded.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

