Ban imposed on excavation from River Sern

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mansehra, under Section 144, has imposed ban on illegal excavation and transportation of gravel and sand from River Sern in areas of Tarangri Sabir Shah.

The ban has been imposed hence forthwith for a period of 60 days. Violators would be prosecuted under section 144, said an official statement issued here on Tuesday.