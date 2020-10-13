UrduPoint.com
Ban Imposed On Excavation From River Sern

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 10:05 PM

Ban imposed on excavation from River Sern

Deputy Commissioner Mansehra, under Section 144, has imposed ban on illegal excavation and transportation of gravel and sand from River Sern in areas of Tarangri Sabir Shah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mansehra, under Section 144, has imposed ban on illegal excavation and transportation of gravel and sand from River Sern in areas of Tarangri Sabir Shah.

The ban has been imposed hence forthwith for a period of 60 days. Violators would be prosecuted under section 144, said an official statement issued here on Tuesday.

More Stories From Pakistan

