Ban imposed on excavation near roads

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Mughis Sanaullah, under section 144, has banned cutting and excavation near roads within limits of the district.

According to an official statement issued here Tuesday, banned has been imposed due to increase pollution and disfigurement of natural landscape due to cutting, mining and excavation.

Anyone found guilty of flouting order of district administration would be prosecuted under section 188.