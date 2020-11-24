UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ban Imposed On Excavation Near Roads

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Ban imposed on excavation near roads

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Mughis Sanaullah, under section 144, has banned cutting and excavation near roads within limits of the district.

According to an official statement issued here Tuesday, banned has been imposed due to increase pollution and disfigurement of natural landscape due to cutting, mining and excavation.

Anyone found guilty of flouting order of district administration would be prosecuted under section 188.

Related Topics

Abbottabad

Recent Stories

Radio Pakistan starts test run transmission of Rad ..

3 minutes ago

Buzdar, Asim Bajwa discuss progress on CPEC projec ..

12 minutes ago

South Sudan Wants to Diversify Oil Exploration Sec ..

5 minutes ago

Universities Association Says Racial Inequities Pe ..

5 minutes ago

EU May Finally Agree on Financial Framework Before ..

5 minutes ago

WEF to celebrate 'Pakistan Strategy Day' on Nov 25 ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.