Ban Imposed On Firecrackers, Display O Farms, Sale Of Toy Guns
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2024 | 05:40 PM
HUNGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Hungu, Syed Haider Hussain has imposed on purchase and sale of firecrackers in the limits of the district on the eve of Eid.
Ban has also been imposed on assembling of five or more persons, wall chalking, brandishing of arms, use of unregistered and tinted glass vehicles, sale of toy guns, one wheeling and bathing in dams and canals.
The violators would be prosecuted under Section 188 of CrPC, said an official statement issued here Wednesday.
