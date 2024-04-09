Open Menu

Ban Imposed On Firecrackers, Display O Farms, Sale Of Toy Guns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Ban imposed on firecrackers, display o farms, sale of toy guns

HUNGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Hungu, Syed Haider Hussain has imposed on purchase and sale of firecrackers in the limits of the district on the eve of Eid.

Ban has also been imposed on assembling of five or more persons, wall chalking, brandishing of arms, use of unregistered and tinted glass vehicles, sale of toy guns, one wheeling and bathing in dams and canals.

The violators would be prosecuted under Section 188 of CrPC, said an official statement issued here Wednesday.

Related Topics

Vehicles Sale Wheeling

Recent Stories

PCB offices to remain closed due to Eid-ul-Fitre h ..

PCB offices to remain closed due to Eid-ul-Fitre holidays

38 minutes ago
 Five women cricketers make comeback to Pakistan's ..

Five women cricketers make comeback to Pakistan's white-ball squads for West Ind ..

41 minutes ago
 Irfan, Usman earn maiden Pakistan selection

Irfan, Usman earn maiden Pakistan selection

3 hours ago
 Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairma ..

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman

5 hours ago
 SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's min ..

SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential

6 hours ago
 Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest

Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket ..

Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team

18 hours ago
 UN Security Council refers Palestinian application ..

UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..

18 hours ago
 Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting ..

Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town

18 hours ago
 US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyah ..

US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan