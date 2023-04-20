UrduPoint.com

Ban Imposed On Fireworks, Bonfire Within Limits Of District

District Administration Kohat under section 144 has imposed a ban on fireworks, bonfires and grazing of animals within the limits of the district

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) : District Administration Kohat under section 144 has imposed a ban on fireworks, bonfires and grazing of animals within the limits of the district.

Ban has also been imposed on the burning of hay and firewood for cooking in the jungles of the Kohat district.

The ban has been imposed to prevent cases of fire eruption due to severe heat.

Ban would start hence forthwith for a period of thirty days and violators would be dealt with accordingly, said an official statement issued here on Thursday.

