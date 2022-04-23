UrduPoint.com

Ban Imposed On Fireworks, Campfire In District Bajaur

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2022 | 04:48 PM

A ban has been imposed on fireworks and campfire in limits of the district for a period of three months

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) ::A ban has been imposed on fireworks and campfire in limits of the district for a period of three months.

The decision to this affect was taken keeping in view the suggestions of Bajaur Forest Department aimed to protect forest land.

According a notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner, the ban has been imposed hence forthwith and the violators would be dealt under section 144, said an official statement issued here Saturday.

Public also been urged to support efforts of government to protect forests and wildlife and inform authorities about any violation.

