Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Year’s night

Punjab Environmental Protection Agency formally issues a notification regarding ban on fireworks

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2024) A complete ban was imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Year's night on Tuesday night (today).

Punjab Environmental Protection Agency formally issued a notification regarding ban on fireworks.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Rizvi said that no fireworks would be allowed on the occasion of the New Year.

The strict actions would be taken without discrimination in case of violations.

The notification was issued in light of the concerns about the air pollution.

He further mentioned that the district administration is working to combat smog, and the citizens should cooperate in this regard.

The special care should be taken to protect children, the elderly and people with health conditions from the harmful effects of smog.

“Ensuring public health is the top priority,” said the DC.

The Lahore DC said that the air pollution could lead to health issues among citizens, and the strict measures are being taken to ensure a clean and healthy environment.