Ban Imposed On Fireworks In Lahore On Eve Of New Year’s Night
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 31, 2024 | 02:43 PM
Punjab Environmental Protection Agency formally issues a notification regarding ban on fireworks
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2024) A complete ban was imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Year's night on Tuesday night (today).
Punjab Environmental Protection Agency formally issued a notification regarding ban on fireworks.
Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Rizvi said that no fireworks would be allowed on the occasion of the New Year.
The strict actions would be taken without discrimination in case of violations.
The notification was issued in light of the concerns about the air pollution.
He further mentioned that the district administration is working to combat smog, and the citizens should cooperate in this regard.
The special care should be taken to protect children, the elderly and people with health conditions from the harmful effects of smog.
“Ensuring public health is the top priority,” said the DC.
The Lahore DC said that the air pollution could lead to health issues among citizens, and the strict measures are being taken to ensure a clean and healthy environment.
Recent Stories
Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Year’s night
ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid to 34 years in prison
Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 2024
Neelum Muneer urges people to avoid cosmetic surgery
UAE President receives Prince Khalid bin Salman
China's manufacturing activity remains in expansion zone in December
Emirates introduces additional flights to Colombo
Electronic Stunt Championship opens Wednesday at Liwa Festival
UAE to expand CEPAs in 2025, says Thani Al Zeyoudi
UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for January
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Year’s night1 minute ago
-
Woman held in fake degree case5 minutes ago
-
Plan to convert UoP on solar energy finalized5 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims life, other injured in Swabi5 minutes ago
-
Karachi police chief orders strict measures to curb aerial firing on New Year’s eve5 minutes ago
-
Gilgit-Baltistan revises fees for tourism & forestry sectors5 minutes ago
-
ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid to 34 years in prison12 minutes ago
-
PHP issues security plan for effective patrolling on new year night15 minutes ago
-
PM’s economic reforms package to boost growth, attract investment: Dr Tariq Fazal15 minutes ago
-
Kurram situation: Insulin of Rs 4.2mln handed over heath department15 minutes ago
-
PTWS pays tribute to late Maj. General Kamal Akbar15 minutes ago
-
Revenue darbar held at Tank’s Tehsil building15 minutes ago