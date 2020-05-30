UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ban Imposed On Fish Hunting From June 01 To Aug 31

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 04:14 PM

Ban imposed on fish hunting from June 01 to Aug 31

The Fisheries department has imposed ban on fish hunting through net from June 01 to August 31 by keeping in view the season of egg fertilization during this tenure.

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :The Fisheries department has imposed ban on fish hunting through net from June 01 to August 31 by keeping in view the season of egg fertilization during this tenure.

According to a handout issued by the assistant director fisheries here on Saturday, the ban has also been imposed on sale of fish having scales on their skin. The handout added that ban on fish hunting has been imposed due to the season of egg fertilization in the water and outside the water during June to August.

The contractor of fish have been directed to avoid fish hunting through nets.

The fisheries department said that special teams would be formed to conduct raids at different areas to ensure implementation of orders. The teams have also been formed at divisional and provincial level for strict action against violators. The fisheries department directed fish contractors to remove their boats from rivers otherwise boats and other equipments would be confiscated.

Related Topics

Water Sale June August From

Recent Stories

MoF announces three new decisions for federal enti ..

1 minute ago

Infinix Launches Hot 9 play with Massive 6000 mAh ..

3 minutes ago

Bayern players accept salary cut until 'end of sea ..

7 minutes ago

1247 new coronavirus cases reported in Sindh : Sin ..

7 minutes ago

Registrar Peshawar High Court chairs consultative ..

7 minutes ago

Mother-in-law of DG Information passes away

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.