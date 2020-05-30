Ban imposed on fish hunting from June 01 to Aug 31

The Fisheries department has imposed ban on fish hunting through net from June 01 to August 31 by keeping in view the season of egg fertilization during this tenure.

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :The Fisheries department has imposed ban on fish hunting through net from June 01 to August 31 by keeping in view the season of egg fertilization during this tenure.

According to a handout issued by the assistant director fisheries here on Saturday, the ban has also been imposed on sale of fish having scales on their skin. The handout added that ban on fish hunting has been imposed due to the season of egg fertilization in the water and outside the water during June to August.

The contractor of fish have been directed to avoid fish hunting through nets.

The fisheries department said that special teams would be formed to conduct raids at different areas to ensure implementation of orders. The teams have also been formed at divisional and provincial level for strict action against violators. The fisheries department directed fish contractors to remove their boats from rivers otherwise boats and other equipments would be confiscated.