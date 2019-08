The district administration Swat has imposed ban on forest camping and bonfire or other activities causing jungle fire in limits of the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The district administration Swat has imposed ban on forest camping and bonfire or other activities causing jungle fire in limits of the district.

A notification, issued by District Magistrate Swat, stated that the ban come into force for two months. The strict action would be taken against violators, the notification concluded.