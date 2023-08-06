Open Menu

Ban Imposed On Gatherings In DI Khan Under Section 144

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2023 | 05:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad has imposed Section 144 in Dera Ismail Khan with immediate effect to ensure a peaceful environment in the district.

According to a notification issued here by the DC office, a ban has been imposed on the unlawful assembly of five or more persons in public places initially for three days.

The order aimed at ensuring public safety by preventing breach of the peace would come into force immediately and remain enforced till August 9.

