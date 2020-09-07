UrduPoint.com
Ban Imposed On Gatherings In D.I.Khan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 04:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair Monday imposed ban on public gatherings under section 144 Cr.PC across the district for a month in connection with COVID-19 SOPs.

According to a notification issued here, ban has been imposed on gathering of more than five persons and issued directives for following the SOPs.

The decision was taken to control the Coronavirus spreading in the province.

More Stories From Pakistan

