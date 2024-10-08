Open Menu

Ban Imposed On Gatherings In District Khyber Due To Security Concerns

Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2024 | 08:27 PM

Khyber's Deputy Commissioner, Captain (R) Sanaullah Khan, has imposed a ban on unlawful gatherings of more than five people and the display of weapons under Section 144 Cr.PC

The decision comes in response to the current security situation and threat alerts received from various sources.

This order will be effective from October 9 to November 7, 2024, to maintain peace and public safety within the district.

Violators will be prosecuted under Section 188 PPC.

