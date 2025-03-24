Open Menu

Ban Imposed On Gatherings Near Exam Centers In Haripur To Ensure Peace During Board Exams

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Ban imposed on gatherings near exam centers in Haripur to ensure peace during Board exams

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Haripur, Shozab Abbas, has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), banning all types of gatherings within a 200-yard radius of Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) examination centers until April 25, 2025.

The decision was made following a request from the Controller (Test Administration) of FBISE, Islamabad, to maintain law and order during the ongoing Matric and Intermediate examinations. The restriction aims to prevent any disruptions and ensure a secure environment for students appearing for their exams.

The ban applies to key examination centers in Haripur District, including:

Hazara school and College, Khalu Ghazi, Fauji Foundation Model School, Dhanda Road, WAPDA Cadet College, Tarbela Dam

Authorities have warned that violators will face legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Police have been directed to register FIRs against anyone found violating the order.

The restriction is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice. The district administration has urged the public to cooperate in ensuring a smooth and disturbance-free examination process

Recent Stories

Punjab's Forests in Safe Hands – Drone Monitorin ..

Punjab's Forests in Safe Hands – Drone Monitoring and Quick Response Forest Fo ..

36 seconds ago
 UAE to participate in Amir of Kuwait International ..

UAE to participate in Amir of Kuwait International Shooting Championship

4 minutes ago
 Imran Khan will never apologize, says Salman Akram ..

Imran Khan will never apologize, says Salman Akram Raja

12 minutes ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed concludes official visit to Wash ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed concludes official visit to Washington

18 minutes ago
 PM directs a third-party audit of Ramadan Relief p ..

PM directs a third-party audit of Ramadan Relief package.

21 minutes ago
 Tiger Woods confirms ties with Donald Trump Jr.'s ..

Tiger Woods confirms ties with Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife Vanessa Trump

29 minutes ago
New initiatives unveiled at 6th Al Multaqa meeting ..

New initiatives unveiled at 6th Al Multaqa meeting to empower Abu Dhabi’s priv ..

33 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub signs five-year des ..

Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub signs five-year destination support agreement wit ..

33 minutes ago
 Top Content Creators Are Calling It a “Complete ..

Top Content Creators Are Calling It a “Complete Package”— Meet the vivo V5 ..

36 minutes ago
 Capture the Vibrant Moments of Life with vivo & ZE ..

Capture the Vibrant Moments of Life with vivo & ZEISS for a Chance to Win vivo V ..

44 minutes ago
 Why You Should Buy a Dany Smartwatch?

Why You Should Buy a Dany Smartwatch?

47 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi gears up to host 25,000 global participa ..

Abu Dhabi gears up to host 25,000 global participants at AIM Congress in April

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan