Ban imposed on gatherings near exam centers in Haripur to ensure peace during Board exams

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Haripur, Shozab Abbas, has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), banning all types of gatherings within a 200-yard radius of Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) examination centers until April 25, 2025.

The decision was made following a request from the Controller (Test Administration) of FBISE, Islamabad, to maintain law and order during the ongoing Matric and Intermediate examinations. The restriction aims to prevent any disruptions and ensure a secure environment for students appearing for their exams.

The ban applies to key examination centers in Haripur District, including:

Hazara school and College, Khalu Ghazi, Fauji Foundation Model School, Dhanda Road, WAPDA Cadet College, Tarbela Dam

Authorities have warned that violators will face legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Police have been directed to register FIRs against anyone found violating the order.

The restriction is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice. The district administration has urged the public to cooperate in ensuring a smooth and disturbance-free examination process