Ban Imposed On Gatherings Near Exam Centers In Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2025 | 06:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The district administration on Monday has imposed Section 144 around examination centers in Abbottabad during the recruitment tests being conducted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC).

According to the official notification, all types of public gatherings within a 200-yard radius of the designated centers will be strictly prohibited. The restriction aims to ensure a smooth and secure environment for the candidates appearing in the exams.

The order will remain in effect from September 29 to 30. Authorities have warned that any violation of the directive will result in legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

