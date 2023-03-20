UrduPoint.com

Ban Imposed On Gatherings Under Section 144

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2023 | 03:50 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shoib has imposed Section 144 Cr. PC in the district to ensure a peaceful environment in the district.

According to notification, a ban has been imposed on unlawful assembly of more than five persons in public places, holding protest and meeting etc and display of weapons for five days to maintain law and order and to prevent breach of peace as gathering of more than five persons might result in any mishap.

The order would come into force immediately and remain enforced for five days unless withdrawn.

