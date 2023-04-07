Close
Ban Imposed On Gatherings Under Section 144

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Ban imposed on gatherings under section 144

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad has imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the district with immediate effect to ensure a peaceful environment in the district.

According to a notification issued here by the DC office on Friday, a ban has been imposed on unlawful assembly of five or more than five persons, display of arms, pillion-riding and use of tinted glasses in vehicles for 11 days.

The order aimed at ensuring public safety by preventing breach of peace would come into force immediately and remain enforced till April 16.

