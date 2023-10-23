Open Menu

Ban Imposed On Heavy Traffic

Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2023 | 07:25 PM

Ban imposed on heavy traffic

The district administration has imposed a ban on heavy traffic in city limits during the traffic rush hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) The district administration has imposed a ban on heavy traffic in city limits during the traffic rush hours.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind has written a letter to Senior Superintendent Police Shaheed Benazirabad that due to the entry of heavy traffic in city limits during traffic rush hours, the public is facing problems.

It stated that in the wide interest of the general public, the entry of heavy traffic in city limits shall be completely banned from 7.30 am to 11 pm for the convenience of the public to save them from traffic jams.

