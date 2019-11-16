UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ban Imposed On Hunting Of Partridges In Haripur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 03:53 PM

Ban imposed on hunting of partridges in Haripur

Chief Conservative Officer Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday imposed a ban on hunting of different kinds of partridges in district Haripur

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) : Chief Conservative Officer Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday imposed a ban on hunting of different kinds of partridges in district Haripur.

According to the details, hunting of partridges were banned in Union Councils including Hagga, Bagra, Mang, 20 villages of Pnd Hashism Khan including Koka, Chapra, Kotha, Peer Kot, Chagian, Noordi, Pind Jamal Khan, Changi Bani I, II, Saria Saleh, Sarai Saleh Maira, Ghar, Kalanwan, Akhunbandi, Mohri, Teer, Magri, Nartopa, Hakka, Bheera, Sir and Kharian.

For rest of the province, hunters can obtain the shooting license for season 2019-20 that would start from 17th November to 2nd February 2020.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bani Haripur Kharian February November 2020 From

Recent Stories

Fawad Ch says Nawaz Sharif will never come back to ..

15 minutes ago

Key issues of business community to be addressed o ..

1 minute ago

EPD orders closure of brick kilns in province due ..

2 minutes ago

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman refutes r ..

2 minutes ago

Dalit man who was thrashed, forced to drink urine ..

38 minutes ago

Police Deploy Tear Gas, Smoke Bombs Against Yellow ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.