Ban imposed on hunting of partridges in Haripur

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) : Chief Conservative Officer Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday imposed a ban on hunting of different kinds of partridges in district Haripur.

According to the details, hunting of partridges were banned in Union Councils including Hagga, Bagra, Mang, 20 villages of Pnd Hashism Khan including Koka, Chapra, Kotha, Peer Kot, Chagian, Noordi, Pind Jamal Khan, Changi Bani I, II, Saria Saleh, Sarai Saleh Maira, Ghar, Kalanwan, Akhunbandi, Mohri, Teer, Magri, Nartopa, Hakka, Bheera, Sir and Kharian.

For rest of the province, hunters can obtain the shooting license for season 2019-20 that would start from 17th November to 2nd February 2020.