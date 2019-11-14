Ban imposed on illegal fishing, dumping of debris, transportation of flour

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :District Magistrate Upper Dir has imposed ban on use of explosives for fishing in rivers of the district.

The ban has also been imposed on fishing by diversion, cage, trap, gill nets and electric currents, transportation of wheat flour from Upper Dir and dumping of building material and debris on roads for a period of thirty days.

The strict action would be taken against violaters, said an official statement issued here Thursday.