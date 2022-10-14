Ban imposed on illegal gatherings, rallies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The district administration, keeping in view the threat of violation of law and order and communal harmony, has imposed a ban on several activities under Section 144 for the next 15 days

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration, keeping in view the threat of violation of law and order and communal harmony, has imposed a ban on several activities under Section 144 for the next 15 days.

According to the notification issued by the administration on Friday, the ban was imposed on unlawful and illegal gatherings, processions, rallies, the sale of open fuel (petrol, diesel, etc.), and illegal car parking.

Section 144 would be applicable from 14 October 2022, for the next 15 days and violators will be prosecuted according to law.