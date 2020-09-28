UrduPoint.com
Ban Imposed On Illegal Mining, Transportation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 07:24 PM

Deputy Commissioner Capt. (Retd) Mohammad Zubair Khan Monday imposed a ban on illegal mining, and transportation of minerals from the district

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt. (Retd) Mohammad Zubair Khan Monday imposed a ban on illegal mining, and transportation of minerals from the district.

Anyone found violating this order would be proceeded against under section 188 P.P.C. This order will come into force forthwith and would remain enforced for 30 days unless modified or withdrawn.

