Ban Imposed On Illegal Mining, Transportation In Areas Of District Peshawar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 17 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 08:09 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar under section 144 has imposed ban on illegal mining and transportation in various areas of district Peshawar, said an official statement here on Tuesday.

The ban has been imposed in Masho Khwar, Loe Khwar, Tela Band (Badabher), Faizullah Ghari, Saad ullah Bhatal, Naguman Bhatain, Urmar Bala, Sabai, Dalazak, Urmar Payan, Matti, Shab Khel (Bara River), Sorizo Maira/Shegai/Jani Khwar Dheri Baghwanan, Urmar Payan Maira and Jala Bela/ Naguman, Michni Kariana, Jany Khwar, Ghari Atlas Multan Ghari (Sorozai).

The statement said that anyone found violating the order would be dealt under Section 188. The order would come into force immediately for a period of 30 days unless modified or withdrawn.

