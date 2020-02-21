UrduPoint.com
Ban Imposed On Illegal Mining, Transportation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 09:14 PM

The Deputy Commissioner Friday imposed ban, under section 144 Cr.P.C, on illegal mining and transportation in different areas of the Peshawar district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Friday imposed ban, under section 144 Cr.P.C, on illegal mining and transportation in different areas of the Peshawar district.

The areas including Masho Khawar, Loe Khawar, Tela Band (Badabher), Faizullah Ghari, Saad ullah Bhatai, Naguman Bhatain, Urmar Bala, Sabai Dalazak, Urmar, Payan Matti, Shab Khel (Bara River), Sorizo Maira, Shegai Jani Khwar, Deri Baghwanan, Urmar Payan Maira, Jala Bela/Naguman, Michni Kariana, Jany Khawar, Ghari Atlas Multan Ghari, (Sorozai).

Anyone, found violating this order, would be proceeded against under section 188 P.P.C. This order will come into force forthwith and would remain enforced for 30 days unless modified or withdrawn.

