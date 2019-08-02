UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ban Imposed On Illegal Public Transport, Trade Of Fruits, Vegetable Meat

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 04:04 PM

Ban imposed on illegal public transport, trade of fruits, vegetable meat

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Friday imposed ban on illegal public transport and trade of fruits, vegetable, meat etc within the radius of one Kilometer from the intersection of N-45 and the University Road at Dir Museum Chowk

Dir Lower, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Friday imposed ban on illegal public transport and trade of fruits, vegetable, meat etc within the radius of one Kilometer from the intersection of N-45 and the University Road at Dir Museum Chowk.

The illegal trade and bus stand had created hurdles in smooth traffic flow in Chakdara bazaar and people faced great hardships in its wake.

Assistant Commissioner Adenzai had been directed for taking stern action against those who violated the section 144.

Related Topics

Road Traffic Dir Adenzai From

Recent Stories

PTI's victory in Senate has buried politics of tho ..

5 minutes ago

Kuwait oil price down $1.55 to $64.36 pb

20 minutes ago

Ministry of Health provides medical services for p ..

20 minutes ago

Hamid sees Pakistan's future in doldrums after Aqe ..

11 minutes ago

French drug smuggler's death sentence commuted in ..

5 minutes ago

Communications Ministry starts implementation of P ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.