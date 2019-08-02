Ban imposed on illegal public transport, trade of fruits, vegetable meat

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Friday imposed ban on illegal public transport and trade of fruits, vegetable, meat etc within the radius of one Kilometer from the intersection of N-45 and the University Road at Dir Museum Chowk

Dir Lower, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Friday imposed ban on illegal public transport and trade of fruits, vegetable, meat etc within the radius of one Kilometer from the intersection of N-45 and the University Road at Dir Museum Chowk.

The illegal trade and bus stand had created hurdles in smooth traffic flow in Chakdara bazaar and people faced great hardships in its wake.

Assistant Commissioner Adenzai had been directed for taking stern action against those who violated the section 144.