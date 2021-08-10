UrduPoint.com

Ban Imposed On Indoor Weddings, Gatherings

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Ban imposed on indoor weddings, gatherings

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has imposed a ban on indoor weddings after rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The decision has been taken to comply with NCOC directives which contained instructions and restrictions for high disease prevalence cities of Peshawar and Abbottabad.

A notification issued by Home and Tribal Affairs Department said that there will be complete ban on indoor weddings, however, outdoor weddings will be allowed with maximum limit of 300 guests under strict observance of COVID related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

There will be complete ban on indoor gatherings including cultural, musical and other miscellaneous events, however, outdoor gathering will be allowed for maximum 300 individuals under strict observance of COVID-19 SOPs. The strict action would be taken against violators.

Related Topics

Peshawar Abbottabad Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Police attend to 103 cases of child abuse an ..

Dubai Police attend to 103 cases of child abuse and negligence

6 minutes ago
 Emaar Malls records 80% growth in profit to AED 62 ..

Emaar Malls records 80% growth in profit to AED 622 million in first half of 202 ..

51 minutes ago
 Celebrate Independence Day with Ufone’s Befikri

Celebrate Independence Day with Ufone’s Befikri

1 hour ago
 Inaugural Big 5 Construction Impact Awards salute ..

Inaugural Big 5 Construction Impact Awards salute region&#039;s project leaders

1 hour ago
 59,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

59,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders receive greetings from Arab, Islamic l ..

UAE leaders receive greetings from Arab, Islamic leaders on Hijri New Year

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.