Ban imposed on Inter-Provincial transfer of accused, case properties

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa imposed complete ban on Inter-Provincial transfer of accused persons and case properties till further orders in the Public interest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa imposed complete ban on Inter-Provincial transfer of accused persons and case properties till further orders in the Public interest.

It was notified by Home & Tribal Affairs Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Monday.