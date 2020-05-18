UrduPoint.com
Ban Imposed On Inter-Provincial Transfer Of Accused, Case Properties

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 04:53 PM

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa imposed complete ban on Inter-Provincial transfer of accused persons and case properties till further orders in the Public interest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa imposed complete ban on Inter-Provincial transfer of accused persons and case properties till further orders in the Public interest.

It was notified by Home & Tribal Affairs Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Monday.

