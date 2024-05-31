Ban imposed on making social media videos by police personnel

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations has notified ban on making social media videos and sharing on different platforms by police personnel.

A notification issued here said that no video would not be shared on social media by any police personnel even if it was related to any arrest or operation, noting that such video affects the functioning of the police.

The notification warned strict action against the violators.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ban had been imposed after criticism from opposition and government members in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

APP/adi