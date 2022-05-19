Ban imposed on manufacture, sale and use of polythene bags in Karachi

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday approved a resolution regarding complete ban on polythene bags in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday approved a resolution regarding complete ban on polythene bags in Karachi.

"There will be a complete ban on the manufacture, sale and use of polythene bags in the city to offset the losses caused by the use of polythene bags," according to a resolution.

In this regard, the Planning and Development Department, Government of Sindh, in a letter sent to the Administrator, Karachi Metropolitan Corporations has recommended implementation in the light of the decisions taken by the government agencies regarding complete ban on polythene bags.

A request was made to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to grant approval for a complete ban on the manufacture and sale of polythene bags in the city and for daily use.

Otherwise, under Section 15 (132) of the Sindh Local Government Act 2013 and schedule VI, the KMC has jurisdiction to take legal action against the violators after June 15 within its limits.

