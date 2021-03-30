Ban imposed on marriage halls, visitors in civil secretariat in KP: Bangash

:Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash on Tuesday said ban imposed on functions in marriage halls and visitors in civil secretariat following rise in corona cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Higher education, Kamran Bangash on Tuesday said ban imposed on functions in marriage halls and visitors in civil secretariat following rise in corona cases.

Briefing media about Provincial Task Force's meeting, Health Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra and Kamran Bangash said several important decisions were taken to prevent spread of coronavirus in the province.

He said that ban on entry of visitors in the offices of Provincial Ministers, Advisors and Special Assistants were also imposed. Directives were issued for 50percent work from home policy for the government offices.

He said that public transport would remain close for two days in a week till the holy month of Ramzan.

Transport and Local Government departments were directed to make consultation with relevant stakeholders including transporters for implementation of the anti corona SOPs.

Educational institutions in all those districts where positivity rate of coronavirus was 5pc or above would be closed and so far schools in 16 districts were closed.

He said the third wave of coronavirus was intensifying and strict measures were required ahead of Ramzan to prevent its spread.

He said Provincial Task Force has hinted relief for supporting economic activities during Ramzan, adding that Taraveeh prayer and others religious activities would continue under SOPs during Ramzan.

The CM aide said ongoing vaccination campaign against polio would continue in the province under SOPs and urged masses to follow SOPs at public places, adding strict decisions would be taken in case coronavirus situation worsen in the province.

Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra said cooperation of masses was imperative to contain spread of the corona and decisions of National Command and Operational Centre would be implemented.