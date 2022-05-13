Ban imposed on new gas connections by previous govt to be reconsidered: NA told

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy (Petroleum Division) Musadiq Masood Malik on Friday informed National Assembly that the ban imposed on new gas connections by the previous government will be reconsidered by the Federal cabinet.

During question hour, he said that it will be our effort to revive the gas schemes where possible keeping in view the availability of gas in the country.

The minister said that a project for supply of gas to various localities of district Abottabad including circle lower Galiyat was approved by the then federal cabinet in 2017 at an estimated cost of Rs 2845.

633 million.

Responding to another question, he said that Rs.1946.682 million being SNGPL share and Rs 898.951 million being federal government share.

He said that the federal government has released SNGPL's assignment account in tranches but of which Rs 421 million could be utilized till June 30, 2018 in line with procedure for operation of the assignment account.

The balance, he said, of funds of Rs 477.951 million were lapsed and the same could not be validated neither by the Finance Division nor by planning division.