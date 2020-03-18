UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ban Imposed On Opening Of Restaurants, Shopping Centres In Larkana Division

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 08:32 PM

Ban imposed on opening of restaurants, shopping centres in Larkana Division

Commissioner Larkana Muhammad Saleem Raza Khuhro on Wednesday imposed complete ban on opening/working of restaurants, shopping centres, general merchandize markets (electronic, auto-parts, used clothes, furniture markets, etc) including restaurants in hotels, social clubs, entertainment parks, swimming pools, and chai khanas (tea stalls) across the division

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Larkana Muhammad Saleem Raza Khuhro on Wednesday imposed complete ban on opening/working of restaurants, shopping centres, general merchandize markets (electronic, auto-parts, used clothes, furniture markets, etc) including restaurants in hotels, social clubs, entertainment parks, swimming pools, and chai khanas (tea stalls) across the division.

The commissioner, in the directive issued in pursuance of the Sindh government's decisions to cope with the coronavirus, exempted grocery stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, medical stores, essential food supply shops such as fruits, vegetable and meat shops, bakeries, milk shops and general stores from the restrictions, which might remain open round the clock.

Home delivery/take away of food items from restaurants was also allowed in the local limits of the five districts of Larkana Division, including Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot, the directive said.

Related Topics

Sindh Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Market From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Test cricketer Fakhar appreciates Punjab govt's ef ..

1 minute ago

District administration Peshawar conducts anti-enc ..

1 minute ago

Violating bans issued by relevant authorities to l ..

1 hour ago

Suspended int'l flight operations from five airpor ..

1 minute ago

CPO Rawalpindi takes notice of firing incident In ..

1 minute ago

Aeroflot Suspends Flights to Egypt, Lebanon, Hunga ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.