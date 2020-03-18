Ban imposed on opening of restaurants, shopping centres in Larkana Division

Commissioner Larkana Muhammad Saleem Raza Khuhro on Wednesday imposed complete ban on opening/working of restaurants, shopping centres, general merchandize markets (electronic, auto-parts, used clothes, furniture markets, etc) including restaurants in hotels, social clubs, entertainment parks, swimming pools, and chai khanas (tea stalls) across the division

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Larkana Muhammad Saleem Raza Khuhro on Wednesday imposed complete ban on opening/working of restaurants, shopping centres, general merchandize markets (electronic, auto-parts, used clothes, furniture markets, etc) including restaurants in hotels, social clubs, entertainment parks, swimming pools, and chai khanas (tea stalls) across the division.

The commissioner, in the directive issued in pursuance of the Sindh government's decisions to cope with the coronavirus, exempted grocery stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, medical stores, essential food supply shops such as fruits, vegetable and meat shops, bakeries, milk shops and general stores from the restrictions, which might remain open round the clock.

Home delivery/take away of food items from restaurants was also allowed in the local limits of the five districts of Larkana Division, including Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot, the directive said.