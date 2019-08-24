Ban imposed on pillion ridding in Sindh

The Government of Sindh, under section 144 Cr.P.C has imposed ban on pillion ridding throughout the province on 9th and 10th Muharram to ensure law and order

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :The Government of Sindh , under section 144 Cr.P.C has imposed ban on pillion ridding throughout the province on 9th and 10th Muharram to ensure law and order

The ban shall not be applicable on the women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, disabled persons, Journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies/security agencies in uniform and employees of essential services, said a notification issued here on Saturday.

The ban has also been imposed on carrying of all types of Arms/Ammunition (except uniform staff Police/ Rangers/ LEAs, Assemblage of live persons except Muharram Processions/ Majalis/ Tazia, Objectionable, provocative wall chalking posters, banners etc, transmission of audio/ video cassettes/ CDs/DVDs and cable transmission containing, New procession, Jalsas/ Majalis without permission of the concerned authority and aerial firing from 1st to 10th Muharram.

All permissions issued by the Home Department,Sindh to carry weapon will remain suspended during the ban period.

The SHOs of concerned Police Station were hereby authorized to register the complaints under section 188 PPC in writing for the violation of section 144 Cr.PC against the violators of this notification.