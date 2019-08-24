UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ban Imposed On Pillion Ridding In Sindh

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 11:15 PM

Ban imposed on pillion ridding in Sindh

The Government of Sindh, under section 144 Cr.P.C has imposed ban on pillion ridding throughout the province on 9th and 10th Muharram to ensure law and order

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :The Government of Sindh, under section 144 Cr.P.C has imposed ban on pillion ridding throughout the province on 9th and 10th Muharram to ensure law and order.

The ban shall not be applicable on the women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, disabled persons, Journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies/security agencies in uniform and employees of essential services, said a notification issued here on Saturday.

The ban has also been imposed on carrying of all types of Arms/Ammunition (except uniform staff Police/ Rangers/ LEAs, Assemblage of live persons except Muharram Processions/ Majalis/ Tazia, Objectionable, provocative wall chalking posters, banners etc, transmission of audio/ video cassettes/ CDs/DVDs and cable transmission containing, New procession, Jalsas/ Majalis without permission of the concerned authority and aerial firing from 1st to 10th Muharram.

All permissions issued by the Home Department,Sindh to carry weapon will remain suspended during the ban period.

The SHOs of concerned Police Station were hereby authorized to register the complaints under section 188 PPC in writing for the violation of section 144 Cr.PC against the violators of this notification.

Related Topics

Sindh Firing Law And Order Police Station Women All From Government Weapon Muharram

Recent Stories

NAB chairman directs inquiry into anchor Murid Abb ..

1 minute ago

Leverkusen see off Duesseldorf as Hoffenheim win f ..

1 minute ago

Thousands march against racism in Dresden ahead of ..

1 minute ago

Police Hoses G7 Protesters in South France As Summ ..

7 minutes ago

Cummins grabs place in record books with 95-minute ..

7 minutes ago

Woman, her small son gunned down in Quetta

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.