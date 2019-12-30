UrduPoint.com
Ban Imposed On Pillion Riding, Aerial Firing In View Of New Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 08:46 PM

The Government of Sindh under Section 144 (6) Cr.PC, has imposed complete ban on carrying/display of arms, aerial firing, fire crackers and pillion riding from 31 December, 2019 till the morning of January 01, 2020 within the Karachi Division

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :The Government of Sindh under Section 144 (6) Cr.PC, has imposed complete ban on carrying/display of arms, aerial firing, fire crackers and pillion riding from 31 December, 2019 till the morning of January 01, 2020 within the Karachi Division.

The ban is imposed to maintain law and order within the Karachi Division and to avoid any untoward incident, on the occasion of the new year celebrations, said a statement on Monday.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of the police stations concerned are authorized to register the complaints under Section 188 PPC in writing for the violation of Section 144 Cr.PC againstthe violators.

